McDowell County Sheriff’s Office makes multiple arrests for drugs, child neglect

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department arrested six people on various charges over the weekend.

According to Sheriff James Muncy, Robert Crockett was accused of having heroin, marijuana and other drugs. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substance.

Cassandra May Hawkins (not pictured) was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance and child neglect creating a risk of Injury.

Lewis Edward Hunley was charged with possession of a controlled substance and being a fugitive from justice.

Roscoe Emory Barton was accused of having heroin and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled Substance and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance.

Brittany Renae Simpkins and Earnie Troy Gibson were charged with being a fugitive from justice.

Sheriff Muncy said these arrests were not related.

