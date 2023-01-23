DAVY, WV (WVNS) — A McDowell County woman is facing a slew of charges after deputies received a call she was on Facebook Live holding a pistol to her mouth.

On Sunday, January 15, 2023, a McDowell County Deputy received a call about Brenda Gentry on Facebook Live putting a 9MM High Point pistol into her mouth. According to the criminal complaint, the deputy knew the woman was not allowed a weapon due to a prior Domestic Battery Conviction.

Before arriving at her home, the deputy learned her husband and kids were inside the home. He also learned Gentry fired the weapon in the home around 11:06 p.m.

The deputy arrived at Gentry’s house around 11:27 p.m. with backup. While on the scene, he could hear Gentry screaming at someone. A short while later, Gentry left the home, waving the firearm, and again, stuck it in her mouth. She was ordered to drop the gun but she refused and went back inside the home.

Around 12:20 a.m. the deputy said Gentry was displaying the pistol and banging it against a window. He also noted the man left the home and came onto the porch where he was secured. Law enforcement went into the home and took Brenda Gentry into custody.

Deputies say Genry appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances.

After searching the home, deputies found a 9MM spent shell case, a hole in the ceiling that appeared to be from a 9MM pistol, and a pistol holster with an extra magazine. Gentry was arrested and taken to a police cruiser where she yelled profanities at the deputies.

She was taken to Welch for criminal processing where she allegedly stated she refused to be fingerprinted.

Gentry is charged with Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, Shooting within 500 Feet of Dwelling, Wanton Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct, Brandishing a Weapon, Obstructing an Officer, and refusal to fingerprint.