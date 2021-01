WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The McDowell County Courthouse is closed due to a COVID-19 exposure.

McDowell County Circuit Judge Ed Kornish confirmed the main courthouse is closed Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 through Monday, Feb. 1. During that time, they will deep clean the courthouse.

Kornish said they are working with the health department to do contact tracing to determine if they need to close for a longer period of time.

The county’s magistrate court and family court will remain open.