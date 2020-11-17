MCS confirms positive COVID-19 case at Montcalm High School

MONTCALM, WV (WVNS) — Administrators with Mercer County Schools announced another case of COVID-19 at one of its schools.

The positive case is confirmed to be at Montcalm High School. It is unknown if the case is from a student or staff member.

The announcement came less than two months after an MHS employee died from the virus.

Those determined to be affected by contact tracing through the Mercer County Health Department are in quarantine. Deep cleaning and disinfection of affected areas are under way.