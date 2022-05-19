MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Mercer County Technical Education Center (MCTEC) is teaching students the importance of Cybersecurity and the skills needed to protect themselves and others from cyber threats this summer.

MCTEC is teaching students Cybersecurity know-how by participating in The CyberPatriot National Youth Cyber Education Program. The program entails hosting a special summer CyberCamp.

“CyberPatriot is the National Youth Cyber Education Program created by the Air Force Association to inspire K-12 students toward careers in Cybersecurity or other science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines critical to our nation’s future.” MCTEC

At the core of the program is the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition. The National Youth Cyber Defense Competition is the nation’s largest cyber defense competition that puts high school and middle school students in charge of securing virtual networks. In other words, theses students will be doing the same kind of defensive hacking that Cybersecurity experts do every day for banks and other secure institutions.

Other programs sponsored by the Air Force Association include AFA CyberCamps, an elementary school cyber education initiative, a children`s literature series, CyberGenerations a senior citizen cyber safety initiative, and a Tech Caregivers program designed to encourage cyber-savvy volunteers to give back to their communities.

The CyberCamp will be held at MCTEC from July 11 to July 15. Students from 6th grade to 12th grade are all invited to participate. Reserve your childs spot today, because space in the camp is limited! Students may register for the camp by contacting MCTEC at 304-425-9551 or by email.