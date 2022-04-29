MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A Meadow Bridge couple is facing felony drug charges in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, for the last few weeks deputies were working to gather information on a suspected drug operation in Meadow Bridge. On Thursday, April 28, 2022, deputies obtained a search warrant and went through the home of Stevie and Katherine Adkins. During the search deputies allegedly found large amounts of Heroin and Meth, most of which were packaged for sale.

Stevie and Katherine Adkins are both charged with the felony offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule I Narcotic and Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Narcotic. Both are being held at Southern Regional Jail.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

