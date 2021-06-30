Meadow Bridge High School band is one of seven schools to receive national grant

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS)– The Meadow Bridge Marching Band will look a little different heading into the upcoming school year thanks to a grant. Governor Jim Justice made the announcement on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, that the school will receive money from Vh1’s Nationwide Save The Music Foundation.

The band program was awarded $40,000 in new band instruments and stands. Dr. Travis Riddle is the band director of the school. He said he could not be more thankful to receive this grant.

“Theses individuals are looking out and making sure that every single child in West Virginia has an opportunity, and that means here at Meadow Bridge every student will have an instrument to play,”Dr. Riddle said.

A few years ago, the band started with just four students, and today they are 96 members strong. Jada Wiseman is a junior at the school and is in her second year in the band. She said with the improvements that will come with this grant, she cannot wait to get the season started.

“I am excited. I think it will go very well since we got so many new band kids and we got a lot of people in color guard. It is going to look amazing it will sound amazing,” Wiseman stated.

They are also holding a fundraiser to help raise money for new uniforms. They have 44 uniforms, but desperately need more. As of now they have $20,000, but they need $8,000 so every student will have a uniform. They will have a golf tournament on August 14, 2021 in Rainelle.