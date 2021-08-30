Meadow Bridge High School moves to remote learning

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Meadow Bridge High School will be moving students to remote learning starting Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

According to a post on social media by the school, more than 20% of the student body at Meadow Bridge High School is on quarantine. Due to the increase in COVID exposure, the students will be on remote learning until Tuesday, September 7th.

The post also included information about sports; all practices and games for Tuesday, August 31st were canceled and will resume on September 7th.

If students need lunch, they can call the school’s office by 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31st. Lunches will be available to pick up by 11 a.m. Meal packs for the weekend can be picked up on Thursday and Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. by the cafeteria at Meadow Bridge High School.