Meadow Bridge man arrested for knife attack

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A man was arrested in Fayette County for an alleged domestic incident.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said Ricky Lee Bennett, of Meadow Bridge, allegedly attacked people in his home with a knife. It happened in May, according to deputies. The department issued a warrant for his arrest after trying to make contact with him for several weeks.

He is charged with Malicious Wounding, Brandishing a Deadly Weapon, Domestic Battery and Domestic Assault.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.