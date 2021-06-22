Meadow Bridge man arrested for knife attack

News
Posted: / Updated:

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A man was arrested in Fayette County for an alleged domestic incident.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said Ricky Lee Bennett, of Meadow Bridge, allegedly attacked people in his home with a knife. It happened in May, according to deputies. The department issued a warrant for his arrest after trying to make contact with him for several weeks.

He is charged with Malicious Wounding, Brandishing a Deadly Weapon, Domestic Battery and Domestic Assault.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News