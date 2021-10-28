Meadow Bridge man faces felony charges after vehicle accident

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A Meadow Bridge man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.

Fayette County Deputies arrested Derek Tutor, 33, of Meadow Bridge on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

Sheriff Mike Fridley told 59News deputies responded to an accident on September 30, 2021, where a car drove through a house. When deputies got to the home, they determined the alleged driver, Derek Tutor, was impaired. Fridley said deputies found Tutor’s driver’s license was revoked for a previous conviction of DUI.

Tutor was taken to CAMC for his injuries. No one in the home was injured.

Tutor faces charges of Destruction of Property, DUI, Driving While License Revoked for DUI, Reckless Drive, Driving Too Fast for Conditions, and No Insurance. Tutor was taken to SRJ to await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.