BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Music during the Christmas season adds on to the holiday spirit. Local students are putting on a show at the Crossroads Mall.

Students from Meadow Bridge Middle School are performing Christmas songs at the Crossroads Mall in Beckley.

Students will be performing on a variety of instruments including the guitar.

Stacy White, Principal at Meadow Bridge Middle School, says the love of music can stay in a student’s life.

“But music, as long as you practice it, then you’ll grow with it. That’s something that they can keep with them forever,” said White to 59News.

The event starts at 10:05 in the morning in front of the JCPennys at the Crossroads Mall in Beckley.