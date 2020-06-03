Meadow Bridge woman charged with child neglect

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– A Meadow Bridge woman is in jail after Child Protective Services (CPS) went to check on two children at the home. When CPS workers arrived they found the kids were left unsupervised and covered in sores. CPS workers also noted the house was in terrible condition.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department started a criminal investigation. While they were on scene 43- year-old Tammy Moul showed up and deputies arrested her on site. She was charged with two felony counts of Gross Child Neglect Creating a Risk of Serious Bodily Injury or death.

The children were then taken into CPS custody and are being medically evaluated.