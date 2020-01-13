Meadow River Valley Association receives grant for redevelopment

RUPERT, WV (WVNS) — The Meadow River Valley Association received thousands of dollars to redevelop an old school.

The Meadow River Valley Association has plans underway to redevelop the former Rupert Elementary Campus.

With assistance from the West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Center by means of a $5,000 grant, Matt Ford, President of the Meadow River Valley Association, said the association can get a head start.

“It’s going to be used to do an architectural evaluation and some environmental assessment of the former Rupert Elementary School, particularly, the high school building,” Ford said.

Community members are also getting involved. Ford said the community is important for this project and the association was able to include the community’s input when making decisions.

“We want to make sure that everything we do in the community is done in a way that the community supports it,” Ford said. “We spend a lot of time having community meetings and getting community input.”

During community meetings, some of the input included adding senior living to the building ,which Ford says is a possibility. The association got some exciting news.

“We’ve been approached by Robert C. Byrd clinic and they’re interested in potentially putting in an expanded clinic in the first floor of the high school building,” Ford said.