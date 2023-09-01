COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, Marvin Meadows is at the Cool Ridge farm his son Manoah Meadows and Manoah’s family owns and operates. Marvin’s grandson, who according to Marvin, is one of 38 grandchildren, helped install a 1925 engine into a 1950’s era tractor with Marvin.

“There’s a compression. The valve works on the compression,” Marvin explained, demonstrating ignition of the tractor. “I push it in, so to give me enough strength to get it started against the compression. Then, I let it out and choke it and it’s got a magnate and that’s what starts it.”

Manoah Meadows said on Friday, September 1, 2023, that the family started the farm about a year ago. It is a labor of love, with his wife and kids sharing in the day-to-day operations.

“We just raise a variety of vegetables and flowers, stuff for Mother’s Day, anything, kind of, to do with farming,” said Manoah. “Corn, potatoes, mums, Mother’s Day baskets, all kinds of stuff.”

The family is in the process of planting a strawberry patch. Laura Meadows said her family has always loved farming, and they want to offer fresh strawberries to the public.

“We actually planted some at our house, a few years ago,” Laura added. “And we then decided that since there’s nowhere around here to do a pick-your-own, we would like to just do that for the community and do a pick-your-own. And we really just enjoy eating them, too. They’re really good.”



They have tilled row after row, and they dropped seedlings into the soil on Friday afternoon. Manoah explained that the frost won’t hurt the plants because strawberries go dormant in the winter.

In May or June, the family hopes they will see plump, juicy strawberries on this patch of land.

Meanwhile, they invited the public to drop by this month to see what the farm has to offer.

Visitors just might get a demonstration of Marvin’s tractor.