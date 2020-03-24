Meal arrangements for students in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Schools are delivering meals to students who are out of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents can pick up breakfast and lunch items for five days at the bus routes.

Buses will arrive four hours after the child’s normal morning pick up time. Administrators said the additional food stops may take longer, so there could be a slight delay in the drop off time. The routes are listed on the Mercer County Schools website.

For the safety of the youngest students, parents or guardians are requested to be at the bus stop with students who are in Pre-K through Third Grade. Meals may be picked up by a parent or guardian, students do not have to be present.

In addition to bus delivery, meals for students can be picked up at the following locations. Hours for the pick up are 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Princeton Senior High School

PikeView High School

Bluefield Intermediate School

Mountain Valley School

Lashmeet Matoaka School

Montcalm High School

Questions or additional information can be obtained from each child’s school administrators.