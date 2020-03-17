Meals for seniors to continue in WV during COVID-19 response

In this March 12, 2020, photo, Steve Sedlacek, right looks at his father, Chuck Sedlacek, back left, through reflections in the window of his room at Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle. The facility has been at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in the state, and Sedlacek’s brother Scott said that he and his siblings have barely spoken to their father inside the center, who in addition to testing positive for the coronavirus, has blindness, neuropathy, and has difficulty using a phone, saying he is more of an “inmate” than a patient. Residents of assisted living facilities and their loved ones are facing a grim situation as the coronavirus spreads across the country, placing elderly people especially at risk. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Leaders with the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services announced they are working with county-based providers and Commissions on Aging to ensure services continue for elderly West Virginians. On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, new guidance was issued regarding funds from the Administration on Community Living.

This comes in response to the state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release from the bureau, it was stated all senior providers have emergency plans for operations. New federal policies will allow the Bureau to use Federal Title funds to address the nutritional needs of senior citizens.

Home-delivered meals will continue. Arrangements are also being made for those who receive congregate meals to continue to get meals. At this time shelf stable and emergency meals are being provided to all current meal recipients.

In-home services are all continuing; however, the Bureau says there could be some variance in the schedule. Providers are required to remain in contact with their homebound and nutrition participants.

In addition to the above, kitchens are remaining open as well. They will provide services including hot meals and some shelf stable meals.

Seniors can still call their Senior Center for information. The Bureau also strongly encourages seniors to follow State and Federal guidance if they are at risk.

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus) prevention, call the toll-free hotline at 1-800-877-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.