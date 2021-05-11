MEC baseball tournament returning to Linda K. Epling Stadium

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — College teams from across the Mountain State will be battling for the MEC baseball championship. The tournament starts Thursday, May 13, 2021 and runs through Sunday. Six teams, including Concord University, will play on the diamond for the title.

General Manager of the WV Miners, Tim Epling, said this is a chance for the local college players to show off their talent on a big stage.

“I think it’s very important that the local people get a chance to be able to see these college athletes perform at a high level,” Epling said. “You’re going to see some of these guys signing a couple of pro contracts it looks like.”

The tournament starts Thursday, May 13, 2021 when the two-time defending champions, Charleston takes on Alderson Broaddus, the third seed from the North Division. First pitch is scheduled for Noon.

Concord, the South third seed, and North No. 1 Wheeling will meet at 3:30 p.m. South No. 2 Charleston will then take on North No. 2 West Liberty at 7 p.m.

The tournament will follow the same time schedule Friday and Saturday. The championship game will be played Sunday at 1 p.m., with the if-necessary game following at 4:30 p.m.