Medical Cannabis card in WV: bonus for early registration

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced an early registration bonus for Medical Cannabis cards.

On Wednesday, May 19, the state’s Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) extended expiration dates for patients who register early for a medical cannabis card, which will be good for a year. As a bonus, patients who register early or have already registered, will have their card extended to the following:

Register by June 30, 2021 = card is good for 3 years total (1 year original + 2 years extension)

Register by September 30, 2021 = card is good for 2 years total (1 year original + 1 year extension)

Register after October 1, 2021 = card is good for 1 year total

You can register for a medical cannabis card here.

“While permitted industry continues to work to build out facilities in the state, OMC will extend the card expiration date for patients who register early. Medical cannabis is an alternative treatment option for many suffering from chronic conditions.” -Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health

According to the WV DHHR, the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act permits West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions to procure medical cannabis for certified medical use in the following forms: pill; oil; topical forms including gels, creams, or ointments; a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization; dry leaf or plant form; tincture; liquid; or dermal patch.