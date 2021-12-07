Medical cannabis company partners with the state to help patients sign up for medical marijuana cards

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A Pittsburgh-based medical marijuana certification office is helping West Virginians request a medical marijuana card.

Releaf Specialists, a medical cannabis company, helps residents request a West Virginia Medical Marijuana card to help with specific health issues. In Princeton, Releaf Specialists partnered with West Virginia to answer questions and help sign-up patients.

Dr. Bob Sherer, with Releaf Specialists, encouraged eligible patients to apply for a card. He said it will help the state and the economy.

“It will benefit the state tremendously. Not only financially but it’s going to provide a better quality of life for patients which is going to have a trickle-down effect on the economy. Whenever people are feeling better, they’re going to have a better quality of life,” Dr. Sherer said.

To learn how to request a West Virginia Medical Marijuana Card, visit the Office of Medical Cannabis website.

Read more top stories from wvnstv.com ⟶

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories