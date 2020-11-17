Medical Director of Princeton Health Care Center submits intention to retire

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Medical Director of the Princeton Health Care Center (PHCC), Dr. Charles Mirabile has submitted his intention to retire. This will go into affect Jan. 1, 2021.

PHCC has been subject to harsh realities as the COVID-19 pandemic seemed to run rampant throughout the center.

Dr. Mirabile has been a long-time employee of Princeton Health Care Center, having been in the position of Medical Director almost since PHCC’s beginning in 1981.

This comes as a bittersweet announcement because while we are saddened that he will be retiring from PHCC, we are excited that he will be beginning a new chapter that we hope will bring him much enjoyment and relaxation.

Dr. Scott Keffer will be taking over the role as Medical Director while transitioning the center through uncharted territory amid a second COVID-19 surge.