BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The director of operations at JanCare Ambulance said multiple agencies worked together on Sunday night to get care for seven inmates who reportedly overdosed at Southern Regional Jail.

Jail medical staff gave initial treatment to the inmates, then made a series of calls to Raleigh County 911 over a two-and-a-half hour period to get transport for the treated inmates from the jail to Beckley ARH Hospital for additional medical care.

Paul Seamann, Jan Care operations director, said on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, that JanCare sent additional ambulances to the Raleigh County area during the transports, and multiple fire departments also responded.

Seamann said in instances where there are multiple patients transported from a jail, inmates are generally brought to the same hospital.

“As we move forward, doing things to prevent situations is good, but just realize that in that time we were able to meet the needs of the communities and the patients and the agencies,” said Seamann on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

Angela Rivera, chief community nursing officer for Beckley ARH Hospital, said the hospital is prepared to care for an influx of patients.