BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Richard and Beth Jarrell are well known around the Beckley area. Not only are they owners of the local Chik-fil-a, but they have also established themselves as huge partners of the community.

It is no surprise the Jarrells are awarded this year’s “Spirit of Beckley” award. Richard says he has known about the accomplishment for some time, and was rather surprised to receive the phone call.

“We get the call, I was kind of surprised with the phone call one day asking if Beth and I would like to accept to being asked to be the Spirit of Beckley recipients this year,” said Richard Jarell.

The annual award shines light on those who help out the community in one way or another, whether that is though bettering the area or helping out those in need.

This award is also a fundraising opportunity for the YMCA of Southern West Virginia. The Jarrells have a set goal of 3,000 dollars. People can also donate online.

“The YMCA reaches so many people in the community, especially our young people. And that’s our future. Without them a lot of things will go away so we want to give them a happy health community to live in. So by supporting the Y we can do that,” said Beth.

The couple is using their famous chocolate chip cookies to help raise money in house.

“Of every chocolate chunk cookie we sell we are giving about 50 cents back to the Y. Our goal is about 3,000 dollars,” said Richard Jarrell.

Even though the couple spent time away from the state. The two always knew that the mountain state would bring them back.