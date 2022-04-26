FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Candidates for County races met for the final installment of Greenbrier County’s Meet the Candidates Series.

Races for County Clerk, Circuit Clerk and County Commission answered questions from voters. Some of the topics — funding for the Greenbrier County Humane Society, Greenbrier Sports Complex and qualifications for each candidate.

Another question for the County Clerk candidates asked what the most important part of their job is…their response: election integrity.

“We want to make sure that everyone is treated the same, no matter what your party is, Democrat, Republican or non-partisan, we treat everybody the same,” Robin Loudermilk, County Clerk and Republican Candidate, said.

“The important part of the County Clerk’s job, in my opinion, is to ensure the integrity of a fair and honest election,” Kayla McCoy, Democratic Candidate for County Clerk, said.

All six candidates are running unopposed in their party elections for the primary and are set to face off in the November general election.