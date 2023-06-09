BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The United States has celebrated Flag Day since 1777, and a Beckley business plans to honor Flag Day in 2023 with a community celebration.

Melton Mortuary and Cremation Center on Sunrise Avenue announces a free flag retirement ceremony at Melton’s on June 14, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson High School JROTC cadets and retired Lt. Col. Bartlett will provide assistance with the event.

“It’s really important to remember and honor Flag Day, because it helps us to remember where we came from, as a nation, and helps us kind of understand the sacrifices that our nation has made,” said Patrick Parker of Melton Mortuary and Cremation Center, who is organizing the event.

Parker said the business will provide a free flag to those who bring their own flags to retire.