GHENT, WV (WVNS)– A member of First Choice Services spoke on the dangers of falling into gambling addiction and what to do if you already have.

First Choice Services is a non-profit with 15 different helplines to help people with different kinds of issues and more. Their gambling help network has been serving thousands of people for over 20 years in West Virginia.

Sheila Moran, Director of Communications & Marketing for First Choice Services, warned that it is okay to bet recreationally for fun but to make sure that you first understand the risks and realize it can become addictive.

“If you recognize that you’re at a point where gambling is no longer just fun, that it’s causing you problems, your family is upset with you, you’re losing money you didn’t mean to, you’re in debt, then you should reach out for help, earlier rather than later,” said Moran.

Moran suggests calling or chatting with 1-800-gambler, which is open 24/7 and has counselors who can help you overcome addiction or visit their website for more information.