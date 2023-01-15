GHENT, WV (WVNS) — While hundreds of people enjoyed the slopes this Martin Luther King weekend, those taking a break got to enjoy some live music as part of Winterplace’s music series.

Jonathan Archie of Fayetteville performed on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Archie is a member of the local band The Kind Thieves and plays solo during his off time. He said his music can help people understand Appalachia as a region.

“This is really how I feel,” said Archie. “It’s not like, I hope you relate to it in a way that it connects, in such a way that you might not have ever experienced Appalachia but I understand, somehow.”

If you missed out on hearing Archie or any other musicians play, the live music series will continue.

If you plan to hit the slopes soon, Winterplace hosts its “Family Weekend” on January 21, 2023, and 22, as part of the resort’s 40th-anniversary season-long celebration.