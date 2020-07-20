Member of the Charleston Fire Department passes away

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Firefighter/medic Jason Cuffee, a 5-year member of the City of Charleston Fire Department, passed away while on duty.

Cuffee passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, after suffering an apparent medical emergency.

Cuffee was on duty at Fire Station 3, at 822 Oakwood Road, when he did not answer a call to service, according to officials. He was then transported to Charleston Area Medical Center – Memorial Division where he was pronounced dead.

“Cuffee started his tenure with the Charleston Fire Department in May 2015. He was an important member of our department and is greatly missed,” said Chief Jeffrey Jackson. “Please remember his family, and his extended family at the Charleston Fire Department, during this time.”

This is the first on-duty death at the Charleston Fire Department since August 27, 1980.