Members of local churches come together to serve community

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Members of local churches come together to help those in need.

The Beckley Day of Hope will happen Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. It is a day when churches come together and provide groceries, a meal, and school backpacks to families in need. This year will look a little different than year’s past. It will be a drive-thru event at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Pastor John Jordan is the organizer of the event.

“There are people who still are in need and we want to provide them with some groceries that are going to help them for a few days,” Jordan said.

If you would like to volunteer, organizers ask you show up to the convention center on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at night to pack the groceries.