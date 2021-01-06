Members of WVEA discuss concerns about returning to full class sizes

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Classrooms will be back to full capacity in a couple of week, the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. But West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said they are asking why now?

“How do you say for four months that it’s not safe to go back when your in orange or red, and then all of a sudden say, oh no we were just kidding it’s now safe not only to go back in small numbers, but to go back full force regardless of which color your in,” Lee said.

Lee said they talked with members of Board of Educations across the state about what they plan to do to keep staff and students safe.

“Several counties have already said we are not going back full force on the 19th. We are working with our educators and our health department to make sure things are safe,” Lee said. “And if it’s orange or red, we are not going back in full force.”

Danielle Harris is a teacher in Oak Hill and the WVEA President in Fayette County. She said while she misses seeing her students in person, she has many concerns about full class sizes.

“We are very concerned about the level of social distancing that can be conducted in the classroom,” Harris said. “With a classroom 25 to 28 kids, there is not even a foot in between these students and they are in the classroom there masks are off while they eat breakfast for 30 minutes.”

Lee said while they are not talking about a strike, they are surveying teachers about their concerns.