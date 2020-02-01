Mercer Co. Composite Squadron renames building after former Lieutenant Colonel Jim Coiner

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Civil Air Patrol Lieutenant Colonel Jim Coiner was a member of the Mercer County Composite Squadron before he passed away in 2018. Coiner served the squadron from the early ages and helped build the program to what it is today.

Lieutenant Colonel Donald Walker was one of the members of the squadron present on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 as they honored his efforts be renaming their building next to the Mercer County Airport to the M.R. “Jim” Coiner Building.

“He was the one who spent a lot of the work on it, he did a lot of the funding,” Walker said. “He worked closely with the architecture and had most of the work done to get this building to what we have. This is a showcase like I said.”

Coiners family was in attendance on Saturday, Feb. 1 for the dedication. His daughter Cherie Durbin said her father was her hero and loves seeing a program he help build continue to grow.

“He was always flying, I took my first flight with him when I was 4,” Duribin said. “He was very much a leader in the Civil Air Patrol and he recruited a lot of people into the program.”

Coiner’s family wants to thank the Squadron and everyone that came out to celebrate his life and memory.