Mercer County announces changes at local offices over COVID-19 concerns

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Commission is alerting the community about changes coming to local offices in an effort to protect public safety during the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

The Mercer County Courthouse will be closed to the public until April 10, 2020. This is in compliance with an order issued by the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia. Here is the how other county offices are affected by the changes:

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

The Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will be open for business Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff will be available to assist the public. The main office number 304-487-8445 will connect residents to the menu of staff telephone extensions.

Some of the prosecutor’s staff will be working from home. However messages will be regularly checked and answered. Attorneys and staff will be on duty during regular business hours throughout the coming weeks to deal with emergency matters.

COUNTY CLERK

Only extremely urgent business matter are to be considered. Record requests such as Birth, Marriage, Death, Deeds etc. should be made to mercercountyclerk@gmail.com or by phone at 304-487-8313/8312.

For appointment or questions about urgent fiduciary matters call 304-487-8412

Voter registration changes are handled at 34-487-8338/8339 or by sending an email to mercercounty@wvsos.com. Residents can also check mercervotes.com.

Attorneys, Surveyors and Abstractors are available by appointment only at 304-487-8313/8312

Only extremely urgent marriage licenses will be considered

ASSESSOR

The Assessor’s Office is closed to the public for walk in service from March 17, 2020 until further notice. Supplemental tickets will only be processed by calling 304-487-8377/8319/8318 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Callers should have their vehicle registration card and provide the name or names on the card(s).

After processing the supplement by phone, residents will need to contact the Sheriff’s Tax Office for payment and receipt. The receipt will be mailed, faxed or possibly emailed. You will need to speak to a Tax Deputy about the issue and its urgency.

SHERIFF OF MERCER COUNTY

Deputies will present arrested person(s) to the on call magistrate shortly after the arrest. They will not take arrested person to the Southern Regional Jail until they have been presented to the magistrate.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department will attempt to limit exposure to the public by handling minor business over the phone, if possible. DVP and Civil Service Process will continue to be served as usual.

The Department will provide minimal administrative staffing. Some delays are expected in processing some paperwork to include police and accident reports. A night shift dispatcher will not be available. The public should contact 911 after office hours.

Traffic citations issued by deputies will have a report date starting April 10, 2020 or after. Traffic offenders are urged to conduct business by phone or mail to resolve them.

CIRCUIT CLERK

A drop box will be at the front door for all Court Staff, Attorneys, Attorney’s Secretaries and the general public to file any non-emergency documents.

If someone is Pro-Se filing for a divorce, they will need to have all documents notorized.

If filing a waiver, all proof of income will need to be attached or it will not be approved and payments must be made with certified check or money order.

If someone has a true emergency filing the officer will allow one person to enter into the office after answering the general health questions that the security guard will ask. A list of employees and extensions will be with the security guard if someone has additional questions.

FAMILY COURT

The Mercer County Family Court will hear Domestic Violence and other emergency hearing on Tuesdays each week. Beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, each Family Court Judge will hear non-emergency cases via telephone on a case by case basis.

If parties object to a telephonic hearing, a continuance will be granted in accordance with protocol issued by the Administrative Office of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.

Staff will be available by telephone to answer questions from litigants between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and Noon and 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The contact number for Family Court is 304-487-8423.