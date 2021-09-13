Mercer County attorney speaks to Bluefield State College students about child abuse

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A local attorney spoke to students at Bluefield State College about the signs of child neglect on Monday, September 13.

Raeann Osborne spoke to future nursing and criminal justice student about the importance of recognizing the signs of child abuse.

Osborne is also an alumni of Bluefield State College. She works directly with child neglect and abuse cases in Mercer County. She said its important to help educate the next generation of professionals.

“It’s very important to be educated on the signs to look for, for this abuse and neglect, and to be an advocate for these children and to report when you see those signs,” Osborne said.

Osborne said she hopes students learned something today about the importance of the mandated reporters in schools and hospitals.

West Virginia requires individuals in certain professions to be mandated reporters of child abuse and neglect to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.