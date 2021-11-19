Mercer County begins redistricting process

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The local redistricting process is underway in Mercer County.

The Mercer County Commission held a special meeting on Friday, November 19, 2021 to give the County Clerk permission to notify voters of voting precinct and magisterial district changes. County Clerk, Verlin Moye said local maps are not complete yet, but voters can expect to hear more specifics about what is changing next month.

“We have got a lot of changes coming up, and we are actively working on those right now,” Moye said. “There is quite a bit of work to do, but probably late December, we should hopefully be wrapping it up.”

Moye said the public can expect to see notices about voting precinct changes in the mail and flyers around town.