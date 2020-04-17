Mercer County Board of Education hands out 2,000 weekend snack bags

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Board of Education gave out weekend snack bags on Friday, April 17, 2020. Thanks to donations from Warm a Heart, Give a Bed, the Princeton Rotary Club, and other members of the community they were able to give out 2,000 bags to students at 18 different locations.

Vice President of the Board of Education Jacinda Santon Smith said this is a way to help students who normally are getting meals when they are in school.

“It’s a good feeling to be able to do something to help everybody during this stressful time,” Santon Smith said. “We know a lot of people are out of work or have reduced hours, and we want to make sure all of our kids are fed.”

Smith said they plan on handing out snack bags again in about two weeks. She also said Mercer County BOE is handing out food bags every week from on school bus routes.