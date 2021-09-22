Mercer County Board of Health issues mask mandate

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Mercer County Board of Health issued a mask mandate on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

The mandate applies to all indoor public buildings, effective immediately.

Confirmed by Mercer County Commissioners Bill Archer and Greg Puckett, the mandate was approved at a Board of Health meeting held on Wednesday. Mercer County Health Department Administrator, Roger Topping, proposed the mandate and the board voted unanimously to approve the mandate.

“We got to find a way to stop this virus. We have to stop the spread,” Puckett said.

Puckett stressed to residents getting vaccinated is an important step in curbing COVID-19. Next to Greenbrier County, this is the second county in West Virginia which passed a mask mandate.