Mercer County business collecting school supplies

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A local business teamed up with a resource center to collect school supplies for children.

Wes Hinkle’s State Farm partnered with Starting Points, a family resource center in Princeton. They will be collecting school supplies and backpacks for their 2020 Back to School Backpack Bash.

Rebecca Gibson is an Account Manager at the office.

“Starting back to school is always a stressful time for kids and parents, making sure that they are prepared and have what they need. Especially with everything that is going on this year, there is a higher level of anxiety and uncertainty. We just really wanted to help support the kids to make sure they feel comfortable and prepared and ready to go back to school,” Gibson explained.

People who are interested in donating can bring supplies to their drop-off box at their office. They are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you are interested in participating another way, you can call their office for their Quotes for Good program. You can call the office, mention Starting Points, and ask for a free insurance quote. Then, the office will donate $10 to the initiative.

All non-profit organizations are open to partnering for the Quotes for Good program. If interested, call their office at (304) 425-4191.