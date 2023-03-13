BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS)– The “Love Where You Live– Keep Mercer Clean” program has started early, and they are already making strong headway.

The Keep Mercer Clean campaign is a county-wide clean-up initiative that began in 2016. It usually runs from the last week of March through April.

So far in 2023, litter control officers and the community collected over 6,000 pounds of trash in Bramwell alone. On one road, the group picked up 900 pounds in 200 yards.

Joshua Parks, a Mercer County Litter Control Officer, hopes the program will encourage more people to volunteer and help put a stop to littering in Mercer County.

“The ultimate goal is for a cleaner county,” said Parks. “A secondary goal is to get people involved in community service and help our communities out.”

Both the initiative and Mercer County Litter Control have more cleanups planned throughout the year.

To learn more about how to become involved, click here.