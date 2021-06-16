Mercer County Clerk receives prestigious award

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One Mercer County official is being recognized for his service.

Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye was named West Virginia’s County Clerk of the Year. Moye was appointed county clerk in 2009. The clerk’s office faced several challenges over the last year, including the pandemic, the presidential election and even locusts.

Moye said he is grateful for his staff and he is humbled by this award.

“Most all of the credit goes to my staff and a lot of the workers here in the courthouse because they’re the ones who put themselves in harms way and stepped up to the challenge,” said Moye.

Moye said he is looking forward to the future and working for Mercer County.