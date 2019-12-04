Mercer County Coalition and SADD will host Tie One On For Safety

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Mercer County Coalition and Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) will host Tie One On For Safety campaign. The Coalition will be meeting to discuss various issues facing youth and community, along with launching this nationwide event.

According to the release, the event will make efforts through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), to encourage drivers to stay sober on the roadways during the holiday season. The month of December is designed to be National 3D (Drunk and Drugged Driving) Prevention month.

The release states that impaired driving is one of the nation’s most-often committed and deadliest crimes. The kickoff event will include remarks from law enforcement and community activist. Guest will also be able to hang red ribbons on participants vehicles in support of safe and sober driving.

The campaign will be held on Thursday Dec. 5, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Children’s Home Society in Princeton.