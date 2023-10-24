PRINCETON (WVNS) — Not only is there vast medical assistance in southern West Virginia but there is awareness for mental health and substance use. ‘The Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities’ is hosting an open house in the Princeton City Hall.

‘The Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities’ is hosting an open house available for all to attend.

Reception is provided and those who attend can be informed about the local mental health and substance use resources offered in southern West Virginia.

‘The Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities’ is partnered with many different organizations.

Some of these organizations include ‘Help&Hope WV’, ‘StigmaFreeWV’, and ‘Drug Free All Stars’.

With mental health and substance use disorders becoming more relevant to Southern West Virginia, the community now has an opportunity to learn more about local resources and how they can help.

Candace Harless, Chairperson for the ‘Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities’, says awareness and working together are important for the community.

“So, it’s really important for the community to know their resources and where to go for specific topic. But also we like to come together and collaborate. So, we’re all working together instead out of doing our own thing,” said Harless.

One of these resources is focused on helping those in higher education.

‘The West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network’ is partnered with the ‘Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities’.

‘The West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network’ gives college students who have a substance use disorder resources and help.

Brandon Whitehouse, Collegiate Recovery Coach, says that spreading the word and recruitment is one of the main goals of the open house.

“So, our main goal today really is to get the word out to the community, networking, and recruit for the coalition to get new members, to share resources, and see how we can make a better community in Mercer County,” said Whitehouse to 59News.

‘The Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities’ is giving opportunity for change in southern West Virginia. For those who don’t know where to go, many resources are available at your disposal.