PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Mercer County Commission held a special meeting on Thursday, July 13, 2023 that may help address the stray animal problem in the area.

In the meeting, commissioners discussed potentially opening a low cost spay-neuter clinic for the county. The meeting also intended to go over funding options, timelines, and open discussions amongst citizens and agencies.

The clinic would drastically help reduce the overpopulation of animals by offering affordable prices for residents and their pets.

Citizens like Sandra Dorsey thought the local clinic would also increase accessibility for the public and keep the shelters from overflowing.

“We do need to have a spay-neuter, and we also need to have our feral animals spayed,” said Dorsey. “They need to be spayed so that way we don’t keep having more and more animals out loose.”

The meeting’s verdict was to create a task force of local agencies that will work together and form a plan of action for the animal problem. The commission will reconvene to discuss progress again in August.