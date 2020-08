BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- COVID-19 positive cases are continuing to rise in Raleigh County.Dr. Ayne Amjad, West Virginia's state health officer, said 11 of those cases are staff at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital.

Governor Jim Justice declared the hospital a hotspot on Monday, August 3, 2020 because of this outbreak. He sent the West Virginia National Guard to deliver 500 tests to the viral respiratory clinic at the hospital.