Mercer County Commission votes to lift mask mandate

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Masks will no longer be required indoors in Mercer County after October 22, 2021.

The Mercer County Commission voted two to one to lift the county-wide mask mandate.

The Mercer County Board of Health voted to extend the mask mandate by 60 days on October 20, 2021.

Commissioner Greg Puckett voted against lifting the mask mandate.

“We do not have the authority to mandate a mask ordinance, that’s one of the major hurdles,” Puckett said. “Even though the legislature gave the County Commission authority to oversee decisions made by the Board of Health, not being able to have the enforcement of that creates an additional problem.”

Puckett said he hoped the board would reevaluate the decision for a term shorter than 60 days while considering other mitigation strategies for COVID-19.

Mercer County was the only county in West Virginia that currently had a mask mandate in place.