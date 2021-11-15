Mercer County Commissioner announces run for VP of the National Association of Counties

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett announced he is running for a new position.

Puckett said he is running for second Vice President of the National Association of Counties or NACO. The organization services over 3,000 counties nationwide. Puckett announced his candidacy in early November.

“So, really it is about trying to bring everybody together. And I think in a time of change right now we’ve really got to have the focus on how we collect everybody-let it be a large urban county or even a rural county really getting everyone on the same page and understanding we have to move forward as counties,” Puckett said.

If Puckett is elected, he would be the first from West Virginia to hold this position. He will continue to serve as a Mercer County Commissioner if elected.