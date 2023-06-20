BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer held a book signing at Tamarack just in time for West Virginia Day on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Archer’s book is titled “The West Virginia Turnpike,” and details the entire history of forming the turnpike through the Appalachian Mountains.

Archer set up a table at noon and had copies of the new book available for purchase.

Archer said the book is a great resource for understanding the need and importance of our modern highways.

“To me, understanding that this is one of the oldest mountain ranges in the United States and they managed to build a road through it is just outstanding,” said Archer.

All of the proceeds from the book signing and book purchases will go right back to Tamarack, the turnpike and the Mercer County Gardener Center.