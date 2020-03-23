Mercer County Commissioner explains what ‘state of emergency’ means

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Four West Virginia counties declared a local State of Emergency. McDowell, Mercer, Fayette and Greenbrier Counties announced the executive order on Friday, March 20, 2020. They move is in response to considerable hardship for people living in those counties.

A State of Emergency frees up more resources to fight the pandemic. It also gives officials the ability to take action when needed without red tape. Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said filing for a State of Emergency allows them to be eligible for FEMA help once the crisis is over.

“It’s just like any other disaster any other preparedness thing that we move forward on,” Puckett said. “We just need to make sure that we have all the paper work, all the proceeds and the things in place so when that does come we’ll be able to get it as quickly as possible.”

Puckett wants to remind people to stay inside and follow what guidelines the government have put in place.