Mercer County Commissioners hold dedication ceremony for ADA compliant ramp

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — People with disabilities can now comfortably do business at the Mercer County Courthouse.

Mercer County Commissioners unveiled the new ADA compliant ramp entrance to the courthouse.

On Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, they held a dedication ceremony to show how important this addition is to the county.

Gene Buckner is a Mercer County Commissioner said before, people who could not use stairs had to come through the sheriff’s office. Now, they have a safe way to go through the front door.

“It’s of great importance. The entrance we had for ADA people were coming through the sheriff’s department and they were passing by prisoners and it wasn’t really safe,” Buckner said.

As a part of the dedication ceremony, commissioners held prayer, sang the national anthem, and thanked a list of people involved in the project.