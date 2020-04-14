Mercer County Commissioners hold virtual monthly meeting

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County commission conducted its monthly meeting virtually on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.



All three commissioners, including Greg Puckett, stayed home and conducted a Zoom meeting, which was then live streamed on the Commission’s Facebook page. From there, they went through a typical agenda.

Some topics of discussion included a child abuse prevention month resolution, spay and neuter grant, and funding requests for EMS workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a very unique way for us to reach our constituents, something that we had not done before. I think we need to try to look at doing that more,” Puckett said. “Certainly the more the public has access to us, the more we can be responsive to their needs. So I’m hoping that we can do this on a more frequent basis.”

People were able to type their comments during the live stream. Commissioners responded to their messages and comments as well.