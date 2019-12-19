Mercer County Commissioners showing their support for Minor League teams

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — For decades, Mercer County has been the home of minor league baseball teams. The two current teams are the Princeton Rays and the Bluefield Blue Jays. Mercer County Commissioners are taking action after the possibility of loosing both teams.

This comes after discussion that 42 minor league teams could lose their Major League affiliation. Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer said they held a special meeting on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 to discuss ways to save the minor league teams in Mercer County.

“We wrote a resolution trying to encourage Major League Baseball to look at some of the benefits and what is really important about Minor League Ball,” Archer said.

Archer said the teams in the county help create relationships between players and the community.

“It brings morale for our area, players interact with people here by attending fairs and festivals and those kinds of things,” Archer said. “So it’s a positive win win for our community.”

Commissioners will be giving the resolution to the Princeton Rays and the Bluefield Blue Jays. Both teams will send the resolution to the Major League Baseball Commissioner.

Leaders with Major League Baseball say they are committed to negotiating with Minor League Baseball to find solutions that balance the competing interests of local communities, MLB Clubs, and Minor League owners.