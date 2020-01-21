Mercer County Commissioners urge community to attend census meeting

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– As data for the 2020 census comes in, Mercer County commissioners need your help.

A public meeting will be held this Thursday to talk about the importance of the United States Census, and why numbers collected are crucial for Mercer County. With the census, comes an opportunity for jobs.

Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett, explained throughout the year, 1,000 part-time jobs will become available for census worker.

“Everybody from every child in the household, every elderly within a nursing home, everybody needs to be counted within Mercer Count,” Puckett said.

Puckett also mentioned the census is crucial as population depends on how much federal money the county gets. The meeting is Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. It will be held in the county commission courtroom in Princeton, the public is invited to attend.