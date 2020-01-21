Mercer County Commissioners urge community to attend census meeting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– As data for the 2020 census comes in, Mercer County commissioners need your help.

A public meeting will be held this Thursday to talk about the importance of the United States Census, and why numbers collected are crucial for Mercer County. With the census, comes an opportunity for jobs.

Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett, explained throughout the year, 1,000 part-time jobs will become available for census worker.

“Everybody from every child in the household, every elderly within a nursing home, everybody needs to be counted within Mercer Count,” Puckett said.

Puckett also mentioned the census is crucial as population depends on how much federal money the county gets. The meeting is Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. It will be held in the county commission courtroom in Princeton, the public is invited to attend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Lewisburg MLK March brings community members together

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lewisburg MLK March brings community members together"

Lewisburg honors MLK with annual march

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lewisburg honors MLK with annual march"

U.S. Navy to name aircraft carrier after Dorie Miller

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Navy to name aircraft carrier after Dorie Miller"

Community raises money to pay for Emma McCoy's headstone

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community raises money to pay for Emma McCoy's headstone"

Wyoming county mother demands change, says her son was target of "racial threat"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming county mother demands change, says her son was target of "racial threat""

Two men caught on camera, wanted in Beckley burglary case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two men caught on camera, wanted in Beckley burglary case"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News